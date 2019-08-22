See The $14.85M Martha's Vineyard Estate With A Private Beach That Michelle And Barack Are Buying

Written by Tweety Elitou

It looks like our forever first family may have found their forever home! According to Daily Mail, Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly in the process of purchasing a $14.85 million estate in Martha's Vineyard and it is everything you’d imagine—and more!

(Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)















Located on the Massachusetts Island, the massive 29-acre estate features a 7,000 square feet mansion with seven-bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, chef's kitchen, outdoor fireplace, two guest wings, 2-car garage, a pool, second-floor balcony Jacuzzi, and it’s own private beach with views of the Atlantic Ocean!

Built in 2001, the luxe property owned by Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, has been on the market for four years and was first listed in 2015 at $22.5 million. According to realtor.com, in 2017, the home’s price was reduced to $16,250,00 before settling at the current asking price.

Details are still developing about the estate currently in escrow, but TMZ reports the Obamas will not be paying the full asking price.

Although the ink has not dried, we do know our favorite President and First Lady rented the home on the edge of Edgartown Great Pond for the summer, before falling in love with it.

It’s no question the Obamas love lodging in Martha's Vineyard. Besides spending summers there as a family during their presidential years, just last year, the family of four sold their six bedrooms and five bathrooms summer home on the island for $15 million. We don’t know about you, but we forward to seeing family portraits taken in front of the private estate surrounded by emerald-green lawns.

We can just see it now, the Obamas sipping their tea enjoying a relaxing morning on their sundeck as Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, return home from college for summer break.