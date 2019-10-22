The First Cannabis Restaurant In The US Serves Joints And Edibles Cooked Up By This Executive Black Female Chef

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
Cannabis enthusiasts, rejoice! The first-ever cannabis restaurant in the U.S. opened recently, and business is booming. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café in West Hollywood, California, is licensed to serve both food and marijuana products, so folks can finally puff, puff and pass in public while enjoying tasty meals. This is major, considering it’s still illegal to smoke cannabis in public in all legal states.
Warning: If you’re planning on dining at the pot-friendly eatery, reservations available 30 days in advance are fully booked.
“A place for public cannabis consumption was a natural next step for Lowell Herb Co. For us, this signifies the real end of cannabis prohibition in California,” Lowell Herb Co. CEO and co-founder David Elias told Forbes.
“This restaurant is a historic moment for the cannabis movement and in steering the normalization of the plant for the country as a whole. As the first of its kind, we want to make sure we do this right and set a good example for the industry. We are humbled to be leading the way.”
Executive chef and partner Andrea Drummer says, “To see people casually dining and ordering pre-rolls and smoking bongs, it's amazing. It's what it should be. Does it look odd to you? It’s just normal, right?”
Our favorite thing about this is that not only is Andrea a Le Cordon Bleu graduate, she is also a Black woman making culinary history.
“Farm-to-table was the foundation, but you also see some of the subtle influences of my upbringing in the South and plays on my formal training. I wanted to do comfort foods — the go-to’s once you consume cannabis,” she said of her inspiration behind the menu.
So what’s on the menu? A daily farm-fresh flower selection — crispy Brussels sprouts, kale slaw and turnips dusted with spice blend and cotija cheese — cannabis-infused beverages and edibles, concentrates, and oils.
Another fun novelty unique to Lowell’s Café is their flower hosts, who are at your service and act as guides throughout your entire experience, including inquiring about your specific cannabis habit to avoid the risk of over-indulging. And let’s not forget Lowell Smokes mini-joints, which are delivered to guests on a gold tray!
So who is marking their calendar now to book the closest possible reservation?
