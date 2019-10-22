The First Cannabis Restaurant In The US Serves Joints And Edibles Cooked Up By This Executive Black Female Chef

Cannabis enthusiasts, rejoice! The first-ever cannabis restaurant in the U.S. opened recently, and business is booming. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café in West Hollywood, California, is licensed to serve both food and marijuana products, so folks can finally puff, puff and pass in public while enjoying tasty meals. This is major, considering it’s still illegal to smoke cannabis in public in all legal states.

Warning: If you’re planning on dining at the pot-friendly eatery, reservations available 30 days in advance are fully booked.

“A place for public cannabis consumption was a natural next step for Lowell Herb Co. For us, this signifies the real end of cannabis prohibition in California,” Lowell Herb Co. CEO and co-founder David Elias told Forbes.

“This restaurant is a historic moment for the cannabis movement and in steering the normalization of the plant for the country as a whole. As the first of its kind, we want to make sure we do this right and set a good example for the industry. We are humbled to be leading the way.”