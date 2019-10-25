Strippers At World-Famous Magic City In ATL Earn $100K Per Year And $8K A Night In Tips

We found out that strippers at world-famous Magic City in Atlanta earn at least $100,000 a year thanks to the UK's Channel 5's The Sex Business , and this was our reaction.

She added that dancers don't have a "great respect" for money, because "they make it so fast." On a night when Rihanna isn’t pulling up to the club, a good night for her as a stripper is $2,000-$3,000, and $1,000-$1,500 would be an average night. So why don’t these ladies have better saving habits?

Shockingly, the ladies aren’t rolling in the dough despite making up to $8K a night in tips partying with Rihanna , LeBron James , Kanye West and more A-listers because they admit they’re bad with money. One of the ladies, Sequenta, explained that they end up spending most of their earnings because "you get used to a certain kind of lifestyle, and there's no going back."

Simone strips at one of Atlanta's most famous spots and makes $100,000 a year doing it. But the six-figure lifestyle comes with a price. #TheSexBusiness pic.twitter.com/McYWRUFjEv

As the show continued to dig into the lives of the strippers, viewers got a better understanding of their world. “You go from being abused in your home physically to the state facilities where they restrain children if the behavior isn't right… I've seen them break a 6-year-old's leg before my eyes.”

“It make you feel good, though, because you realize, ‘I really did do better than how I was raised.’”

Sequenta spoke about paying mortgages of friends and family and buying food for “countless children,” too. She says dancers may stay three hours after their shift ends just counting their tips.

“If people knew where I came from and what I've survived. I was badly abused, I was a ward of the state, my mother signed over parental rights.”

She’s one of the somewhat money-savvy few who started up a side business with her coins, but she says it’s easy to get addicted to the adrenaline of performing and the certain lifestyle that comes with it.

Sounds like the plot of Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers, no?