Cassie’s Epic Baby Shower: The Mom-To-Be Explains Why She Wasn’t Originally ‘Down’ To Be A Pregnant Bride

Cassie Ventura

Karrueche helped Cassie celebrate at the baby shower/girls night combo party.

Published Yesterday

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Cassie continues to celebrate—this time a celebration of more life with an intimate, no frills baby shower in Hollywood to welcome Baby Fine! The singer and model has been a busy bee this year. Just last month she got hitched in a private ceremony to her boyfriend of just over a year, Alex Fine. The two shared photos form the picturesque occasion that included just family and was planned in just two weeks.

View this post on Instagram

Who needs pants anyway?

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Well, to celebrate the arrival of their daughter, the couple again went unconventional—at least compared some of the over-the-top celebrity showers we’ve seen. They hosted the event at the Dream Hollywood hotel, a simple décor of balloons and flowers served as the “theme” and the mommy-to-be looked comfy in a black Naked Wardrobe unitard ($56 USD). Karrueche and Lola Monroe were amongst the guests in attendance at the small affair.

Cassie capped off the night with a girl’s night in her hotel room complete with matching PJs for the ladies. Cute, no?

View this post on Instagram

#babyfine

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

View this post on Instagram

#girlsnight

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

While the 33-year-old waits on Baby Fine to arrive, she opened up to mom blog Hatch on what it was like being a pregnant bride:

"At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride! I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding. In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect."

And here’s what she said on the type of mom she wants to be:

"I don't want to lose myself in becoming a mom. Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself. I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all."

We’re happy to see Cassie embracing family life and all her blessings, especially after she recently shared a post on Instagram of herself in 2017 at time she was dating Diddy where she said she felt “sad for the girl in the picture” because of the "personal demons she was battling”.

View this post on Instagram

Do you ever come across old pictures of yourself and get blown away by how much you’ve evolved? When I look at pictures it brings me back to the exact place and time where I can literally touch the feelings I was feeling, almost experiencing them all over again but with a sense of calm. It’s a form of therapy for me. Was I happy? Was I eating that day? Did I sleep the night before? What was I stressing at that moment? What front did I have up that day? This photo was of me in NY on May 31st, 2017. I feel sad for the girl in the picture because I know the personal demons she was battling, but I’m so excited for her growth to come. It’s bittersweet looking at this photo. This is a shout out to everyone on their journey! I’m still on mine and I hope that me sharing can help others know that there is so much joy in recognizing your growth every step of the way.

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

The growth is real! We wish her the best on this journey!

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

