Cassie’s Epic Baby Shower: The Mom-To-Be Explains Why She Wasn’t Originally ‘Down’ To Be A Pregnant Bride

Cassie continues to celebrate—this time a celebration of more life with an intimate, no frills baby shower in Hollywood to welcome Baby Fine! The singer and model has been a busy bee this year. Just last month she got hitched in a private ceremony to her boyfriend of just over a year, Alex Fine . The two shared photos form the picturesque occasion that included just family and was planned in just two weeks.

Cassie capped off the night with a girl’s night in her hotel room complete with matching PJs for the ladies. Cute, no?

Well, to celebrate the arrival of their daughter, the couple again went unconventional—at least compared some of the over-the-top celebrity showers we’ve seen. They hosted the event at the Dream Hollywood hotel, a simple décor of balloons and flowers served as the “theme” and the mommy-to-be looked comfy in a black Naked Wardrobe unitard ($56 USD) . Karrueche and Lola Monroe were amongst the guests in attendance at the small affair.

While the 33-year-old waits on Baby Fine to arrive, she opened up to mom blog Hatch on what it was like being a pregnant bride:

"At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride! I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding. In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect."

And here’s what she said on the type of mom she wants to be:

"I don't want to lose myself in becoming a mom. Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself. I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all."

We’re happy to see Cassie embracing family life and all her blessings, especially after she recently shared a post on Instagram of herself in 2017 at time she was dating Diddy where she said she felt “sad for the girl in the picture” because of the "personal demons she was battling”.