Uber Everywhere! Uber Is Working To Introduce Flying Taxis By 2023

Written by Tweety Elitou

As we approach the end of a decade, the futuristic lifestyle portrayed by the 1960s animated sitcom The Jetsons may be closer than you think!

Let us explain. If all goes as planned, the popular ride-sharing app Uber will have passengers flying to their everyday destinations by 2023. Dubbed Uber Elevate, the travel-based company enlisted the help of NASA to create the perfect air taxi to make traveling long distances less stressful.

Set to make its debut in two of the United States’ most traffic-congested cities, Los Angeles and Dallas, the company ideally has plans to expand its services globally. "Over the next few years, Uber will continue to work closely with city and country stakeholders to create an aerial ridesharing network that’s intended to be safe, quiet, and environmentally conscious, and to support other transportation options," Uber Air said on their website. In case you have doubts about Uber's ability to produce a “flying taxi,” the company has somewhat proven their capability to venture off into different methods of travel when they successfully launched Uber Copter.

Using the Uber app, New York City customers can take an eight-minute ride between JFK Airport and Manhattan for $200, which effectively cuts travel by one to two hours, thanks to avoiding traffic jams. In case you aren’t a fan of Uber’s services, what would the new millennium be without options? With predictions from experts suggesting flying cars will play an important role in modern society, a startup company, Lilium, is also in the testing phases to create their own flying transportation.

We have a feeling that in 10 years, public commuting will be completely reinvented — whether we like it or not. ⠀