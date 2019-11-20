Evelyn Lozada Says She's Done With Premarital Sex After Getting Baptized In Search Of Positivity

Written by Tweety Elitou

Evelyn Lozada has been saved! After a drama-filled season on Basketball Wives, the reality star wanted to make a change in her life and took the first step towards her spiritual journey in order to release herself from stress and refuel her soul with positive energy. “My soul needed something positive,” she said during an interview with Baller Alert. Many were surprised when the entrepreneur shared photos from her baptism at the Freedom Church Monday (November 18.) “Something was missing, it was on my heart, it was on my mind [to get Baptized],” Lozada continued, adding that she was at a time in her life that she just wanted “different results.” “I’m not living my life for Instagram, Facebook, I’m living my life for my family, my kids, and God,” Evelyn Lozada said of her spiritual journey.

ICYMI: In 2013, the Basketball Wives star embarked on a similar spiritual journey after a domestic violence altercation with ex-husband and NFL star, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, that ended in their split and Evelyn looking for a new lease on life. She enlisted the guidance of life coach, Tony Gaskins Jr., who encouraged her to get baptized in an attempt to start over. RELATED | Evelyn Lozada Opens Up About Abuse For Latina Magazine To prove her devotion to her new lifestyle, the mother of two has made the decision to add a few changes to her life, starting with no premarital sex. “I’m done with premarital sex,” Lozada said. “I felt like… [in] those relationships I lost a piece of me, every time I had sex [out of wedlock],” she said, adding that it’s not hard to do, since she abstained from sex for a year post-breakup from Carl Crawford.

Evelyn also mentioned that she wants to be a better example to young women that relate to her. “I feel like I want to be able to be an example,” Lozada said. “I want to be able to speak to young girls from where I came from. I want to be able to inspire other people to, especially young girls, young women, to be able to just really love themselves and really honor themselves.” Evelyn also touched on the experience of the Season 8, in which she was accused of colorism towards her co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu. “There’s things that happen on Basketball Wives that obviously, I’m only in control of myself and how I respond to somebody saying certain things to me,” Lozada said. “I’m going to keep it all the way one hundred when I was in Miami; I didn’t care. I did crazy stuff, I said crazy things, and I moved on with my life, and I didn’t have a conscience about it. But even with filming last season, you walk away, and I process things. I think about things, and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, maybe that wasn’t the right way to handle that situation.’ Or ‘What is my daughter going to think when she sees this.’ I always know that I need to do better.”

While she is working to be a better Evelyn, she does realizes that it will take time one day at a time to make a difference. “It takes time to get there mentally,” Lozada explained. “I’m not saying I’m perfect because trust me; I’m not. I’m still working on cursing and stuff like that, which has been a way of life for many years.” For the new season, which is usually taped at the top of the year, Evelyn says that we can expect to see her new way of life. “This season whenever we start filming, whenever that is, it’s supposed to be at the top of the year. It’s going to be the real true facts because me getting baptized and really wanting to do it for God in the right way, it’s going to be not easy. But I’m determined to pass the test.”

She knows that there will be people who believe she is doing all of this for a storyline, but Evelyn says otherwise. “Everyone’s going to have an opinion and say negative things, and that’s fine,” Lozada said. “I just feel like all I can do is really just do the best I can and stay focused on what I’m trying to accomplish and do with my life.” We wish Evelyn a successful spiritual journey and we hope to see her “new woman” status on the upcoming season.