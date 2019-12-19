Remy Ma And Papoose Throw An Epic Candy-Filled Party For Reminisce Mackenzie's 1st Birthday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Remy Ma and Papoose spared no expense to celebrate their beautiful daughter Reminisce Mackenzie’s first birthday—but honestly, did we expect anything less for “The Golden Child”? We think not.

On Sunday (Dec. 15), the adoring parents celebrated their baby girl’s milestone with a fabulous extravaganza filled with candies, custom cakes and boatloads of sweet treats by Jenn Cakes and Mell Cakes.

“Everybody that knows me knows that I loveeeee throwing parties but this one was extra special,” Remy captioned a series of videos on Instagram. “My babygirl turned 1 and I tried to think of any and everything a kid would want and created a child’s dream!!”

With colorful balloons covering the ceiling, a decked out playpen, ball pit, live entertainment, sweet treats galore and “Baby Shark” on the playlist, we’d say mission accomplished! The Golden Child, who appropriately sat in a golden highchair, even had a giant cupcake of her own!

“Even if you put the camera on my wife... off guard. You will catch her being a great mom. She designed such an amazing event. We did it for the kids. And they all had a lot of fun,” Papoose proudly wrote on Instagram.

According to Remy, who is known for throwing amazing parties, the Candy Land-themed party, fittingly titled “KenzieLand,” was her brainchild, but she couldn’t have done it without the help of Nevaeh-Leh Events.

In an explosion of fun, attendees enjoyed all kinds of youthful wonder including face painting, clowns, a candy artist, a balloon artist, soft pretzels, free vending machines, a hot dog cart, nachos with chili & cheese cart, pizza cart, burgers and wings cart, a donut wall, a candy store, a photo booth and Santa-shaped cotton candy!

Keep scrolling to see the party that seemed to have gone off without a hitch. Plus, check out the pile of presents the 1-year-old received that took Remy “3 days” to open.

Aww, that's a lot of love! Happy birthday, Reminisce Mackenzie!