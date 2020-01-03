Real Love!: Jeannie Mai's Reaction To Boyfriend Jeezy's Epic Birthday Surprise Is Priceless

“Love Has No Age”: 61-Year-Old Madonna Makes Relationship With 25-Year-Old Backup Dancer Boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, Public
Jeannie Mai’s 41st birthday may be on Saturday, but that did not stop her adoring boyfriend, Jeezy, from kickstarting her birthday celebrations two days early.
On Thursday (Jan. 2), The Real talk show co-host posted a video on her Instagram showing off the early birthday surprise she received from her rapper beau.
“@Jeezy baby. Thank you for the bestest birthday gift….of you in my life ❤🎤🚗,” Jeannie wrote on Instagram.
In the video, the couple can be seen fashionably ringing in the New Year at a Miami club. Jeezy, who is wearing a red blazer, later announces, “Happy birthday, baby. I can’t sing, but I got somebody to come sing happy birthday.”
Before the birthday girl could respond, R&B singer Tevin Campbell made his way through the crowd, singing, “Happy Birthday,” before singing his hit song, “Can We Talk.”
Take a look at the luxe party for yourself!
If you recall, this is the same song that the couple vibed to as they cruised in a convertible back in December 2019.
How sweet! Does the couple, who went Instagram official in September 2019, have an official song? Maybe.
This only proves that things are getting more serious for the couple, who spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together. How sweet!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)
