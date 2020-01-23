Reginae Carter On Her Complicated Dating Life As Lil Wayne's Daughter And His Words Of Encouragement

We all know being a child of a celebrity comes with its advantages, but Reginae Carter recently revealed the disadvantages she’s experienced as the oldest daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright.

One difficulty the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality star expressed during a recent interview with Atlanta Black Star being schooling.

“With school, I feel like school is not for everyone,” Reginae said. “But I am an advocate for school. […] I’ve always had great grades, I’ve always did what I had to do, but school never was for me.”

She explained, “I always had to think about the teachers not liking me because of my daddy or my mama or the kids not liking me because I got this,” before adding, “So school was different for me. It wasn’t really my forte. But I just had to do what I had to do because of my parents [are] really big on education. So that’s why I’m big on education.”

RELATED | The Dream Dorm Room That Reginae Carter Designed For Herself