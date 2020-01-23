Reginae Carter On Her Complicated Dating Life As Lil Wayne's Daughter And His Words Of Encouragement

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
We all know being a child of a celebrity comes with its advantages, but Reginae Carter recently revealed the disadvantages she’s experienced as the oldest daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright.
One difficulty the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality star expressed during a recent interview with Atlanta Black Star being schooling.
“With school, I feel like school is not for everyone,” Reginae said. “But I am an advocate for school. […] I’ve always had great grades, I’ve always did what I had to do, but school never was for me.”
She explained, “I always had to think about the teachers not liking me because of my daddy or my mama or the kids not liking me because I got this,” before adding, “So school was different for me. It wasn’t really my forte. But I just had to do what I had to do because of my parents [are] really big on education. So that’s why I’m big on education.”
She went on to share that her father often associates education as an attractive trait for Black women. “My father always tells me, there’s nothing more beautiful than a black educated woman,” she shared.
During the interview, the 21-year-old socialite also alluded to the difficulties she faces dating as a child of hip-hop royalty.
“My dad is like, you know, the OG, so everybody is like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to talk to her,’” she shared. “There’s a certain respect that you have to have when you come to me, so it’s like people don’t be wanting to deal with all of that. You gotta deal with my daddy, then you got to deal with my godfather […] It’s just too much.”
While her family may be involved with her dating life, Reginae revealed that good values and respect can go a long way in winning her family's blessings.
“As long as you, like, respect me, take care of me, make me happy, my parents are good, and you ain’t doing nothing crazy that’s going to get me in trouble,” she added.
