Amber Rose's Son, Slash Electric, Had The Best Facial Expression As His Big Brother, Sebastian Coddled Him

Written by Tweety Elitou

It is without question; Amber Rose gave birth to some serious cuties! Recently, the proud mother of two posted a few photos of her sons, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, and fans cannot get over how adorable they are.

“They love each other SOOOO MUCH,” Amber captioned an Instagram post showing the loving bond between the pair. Photographed displaying some brotherly love, 6-year-old Sebastian, from her previous relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa, adoringly holds onto his newborn baby brother, Slash. Born in October, Slash Electric is Amber’s first child with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

Going off these photos, Sebastian and Slash are future heartbreakers thanks to their looks. Luckily, their mom is already on the case to ensure her sons know to properly respect women. “I teach my son that a woman’s body is not a sexual object. It’s human anatomy,” Rose, a self-proclaimed Feminist, told Teen Vogue in 2018. RELATED | Amber Rose Welcomes Her Baby Boy And Gives Him An Epic Name

She continued, “I feel like as parents, when we talk to our children and make things very taboo and sexual and weird, or we’re like, ‘No, no, no, don’t look. I’m naked. Don’t come in,’ it makes them be like, ‘Why? What’s the big deal?’ When you don’t make things a big deal like that, they’re going to fully understand that the female body is just human anatomy.”

The same year, she shared with US Weekly her aspirations that her son will be a protector of women’s honor due to his upbringing. “I always have this dream where my son is in school and his friends are like, ‘Man, she’s a hoe,’ or ‘What’s up with these hoes?’ And my son is gonna be like, ‘You can’t say that. Like, what?’ Cause he’s gonna be raised in a house with me where it’s…just unheard of,” she shared. Most likely, these will be the same ideals Amber will share with her newborn.