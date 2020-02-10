Malika Haqq Confirms This Rapper Is The Father Of Her Child During An Extremely Expensive Baby Shower Thrown By BFF, Khloé Kardashian

Written by Tweety Elitou

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner are experts at throwing an amazing party. If you don’t believe us, just keep scrolling! Over the weekend, the multi-billionaire family opted to throw their close family friend Malika Haqq an elaborate baby shower and it was every expectant mother’s dream.

“A BEARy beautiful Baby Shower,” Khloe wrote on Instagram. “I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time.” Styled in a champagne-colored satin dress, the mom-to-be looked darling as she entered the “Bear”-themed party, featuring various tones of brown décor on Saturday (Feb. 8).

“Malika was very specific with not wanting color,” Khloé revealed while thanking her décor team and celebrity designer Mindy Weiss. “So this was the only color we were able to get away with LOL. It turned out beautifully!” Flaunting her growing baby bump, the 36-year-old actress was nearly brought to tears as she entered the balloon filled hallway by Balloon And Paper. She was soon greeted by a ballroom packed with her close friends and family members.

Naturally, the KarJenner camp attended the luxe shower.

Others in attendance included Malika’s twin Khadijah, along with supermomdel Kimora Lee Simmons, and singer Cassie.

From teddy bears hanging from balloons to fabulously designed sweets, everything was perfect, right down to the small details!

Knowing her bestie has a serious cereal craving during her pregnancy, Khloé even created a “cereal bar.”

During the festivities, Malika officially confirmed the father of her child—32-year-old rapper O.T. Genasis (born Odis Flores)—while emotionally shouting out the father-to-be.

“The reason why I really wanted to have a shower full of women is because it’s you, women that have helped me get through this pregnancy, whether you brought me lunch, called me, or texted me," Malika said while thanking the women in the room. She went on to show her appreciation for the rapper, who was also in attendance. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.” RELATED | Khloé Kardashian’s Best Friend Malika Haqq Announces Pregnancy Three Months After Splitting From O.T. Genasis While the pair are no longer in a relationship, it was quite pleasant to see the exes snap a photo during the event.

It seems as though, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star enjoyed every minute spent celebrating her bundle of joy.

ICYMI: Malika announced her pregnancy in September 2019 via Instagram.