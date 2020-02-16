Lizzo Calls Out Men Who Judge Women’s Bodies: ‘We Don’t Talk About Your D*** Sizes’

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lizzo lives life to the fullest. Whether she’s traveling around the world performing her award-winning music or she’s flaunting her fabulous curves while twerking on the beach, the “Truth Hurts” singer is determined to ignore the haters.

Building her brand as a curvaceous beauty that’s all about female empowerment, when the 31-year-old speaks, people listen—going off the 8-million Instagram followers she’s acquired, it’s obvious fans can’t get enough! RELATED | Lizzo Opens Up About Having Anxiety In Her First ‘Vogue’ Cover



Most recently, Lizzo spoke to Brazil’s TV Folha and purposefully called out the double standards that exist when men judge women who don’t exhibit western-beauty standards. “I think that women are always going to be criticized for existing in their bodies and I don’t think I’m any different than any of the other great women who’ve come before me that had to literally be politicized just to be sexual…you know what I mean? [Just to] exist,” Lizzo said.

She continued, “Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I’m able to do what I do because of those great women. And they all look completely different, they don’t all look the same, and they all had to deal with the same kind of marginalization and misogyny.”

Sick of the double standards, that ultimately is nothing but body shaming, Lizzo voiced her annoyance with judgmental men. “So, what does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together. We don’t talk about your d*** sizes, do we? Like, ‘that’s not a conventional d*** size, it’s too small.’ We still let ya’ll a**es run all over the god*mn place,” Lizzo announced while laughing. “The double standard.” Keep scrolling to watch the interview below: