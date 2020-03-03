Michael Jackson's Youngest Child, 'Blanket' Jackson Buys A $2 Million Calabasas Mansion For His 18th Birthday

Michael Jackson and Bigi Jackson

Bigi Jackson's new home features 6 bedrooms and 24/7 guards on patrol.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Brace yourself because this news will surely have you wondering where the time went—we know we did!  

According to VarietyMichael Jackson’s youngest child, Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson—best known by his nickname Blanket—celebrated his 18th birthday by purchasing his first home.

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Prince Michael Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend The Prince Michael Jackson, Bigi Jackson and The Heal LA Foundation's 3rd Annual "Thriller Night" Costume Party at The Jackson Family Home on October 25, 2019 in Encino, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dropping a whopping $2.62 million on a starter’s home, located in Calabasas, California, the 6,382 square feet mansion has everything you'd imagine for an heir of a musical legend. 

Situated within a gated community that boasts 24/7 guards on patrol, the stunning Neo-Mediterranean home features 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an outdoor pool with shady patio, outdoor BBQ area, and even an office. 

Built in 1990, the estate that was once owned by a non-celebrity has been lavishly renovated with amenities that perfectly caters to his celebrity upbringing. 

Keep scrolling to see a brief list of the luxe amenities: 

  • Manicured grassy front lawns in the front and rear of the mansion
  • Double-height foyer with a curving staircase
  • A master bedroom featuring double spa-style baths, a steam shower, a soaking tub, and a small gym nook
  • A stunning kitchen featuring state of the art appliances, a dining island, a wet bar, and a butler's pantry 
  • A large swimming pool and spa 
  • A large formal dining room
  • A sunny sitting room
  • Two living rooms equipped with fireplaces
  • And a three-car garage!

See photos of the mansion for yourself.

In case you were wondering, celebrity neighbors of the teen Youtuber include Dr. Dre, John Travolta, and retired NBA star Al Harrington. 

According to Variety, Bigi is the last of his siblings to buy a home. In spring 2017, his 21-year-old sister Paris purchased a $2 million mansion in Topanga Canyon. 

Not long after, his 23-year-old brother Michael Jackson Jr. dropped about $2.2 million for a home Rancho Palos Verdes, which is about an hour south of Calabasas.

(Photos: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

