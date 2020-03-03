Michael Jackson's Youngest Child, 'Blanket' Jackson Buys A $2 Million Calabasas Mansion For His 18th Birthday

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Brace yourself because this news will surely have you wondering where the time went—we know we did!
According to Variety, Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson—best known by his nickname Blanket—celebrated his 18th birthday by purchasing his first home.
Dropping a whopping $2.62 million on a starter’s home, located in Calabasas, California, the 6,382 square feet mansion has everything you'd imagine for an heir of a musical legend.
Situated within a gated community that boasts 24/7 guards on patrol, the stunning Neo-Mediterranean home features 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an outdoor pool with shady patio, outdoor BBQ area, and even an office.
Built in 1990, the estate that was once owned by a non-celebrity has been lavishly renovated with amenities that perfectly caters to his celebrity upbringing.
Keep scrolling to see a brief list of the luxe amenities:
See photos of the mansion for yourself.
In case you were wondering, celebrity neighbors of the teen Youtuber include Dr. Dre, John Travolta, and retired NBA star Al Harrington.
According to Variety, Bigi is the last of his siblings to buy a home. In spring 2017, his 21-year-old sister Paris purchased a $2 million mansion in Topanga Canyon.
Not long after, his 23-year-old brother Michael Jackson Jr. dropped about $2.2 million for a home Rancho Palos Verdes, which is about an hour south of Calabasas.
(Photos: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS