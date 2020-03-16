Coco Austin Reveals Why She Chooses To Breastfeed Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Written by Tweety Elitou

Coco Austin is not standing by for criticism against her choice to breastfeed her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel. “At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end… [referring to the coronavirus] suck up as much love as you can,” the 40-year-old mother captioned an Instagram post on Friday displaying the breastfeeding bond she continues to share with her baby girl.

“I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I've been getting alot of props in the [breastfeeding] community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject,” she wrote. RELATED | Coco Austin's Being Trolled For Breast Feeding Her "Big" 2-Year-Old

Despite public criticism about her choice to breastfeed for an extended period, the wife of rapper and Law & Order actor Ice-T revealed why “boob time” is important to her relationship with her daughter.

“I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4-year-old,” she wrote. “I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it!” She continued, “At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food.” According to WedMD, “Many medical experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, strongly recommend breastfeeding exclusively (no formula, juice, or water) for 6 months.” The outlet also suggests that breast milk has many benefits including, a nearly perfect mix of vitamins, protein, and fat -- everything your baby needs to grow, along with antibodies that help your baby fight off viruses and bacteria.

Standing in her truth, the proud mom went on to thank those who supported her transparency and breastfeeding journey. “Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected.” She concluded her post with hashtags advocating, “breastfeeding for comfort, wean when they are ready, and toddler breastfeeding.” We support whatever makes a child healthy and strong. As WebMD says, “You and your baby are unique, and the decision is up to you.”