Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps

Mike Epps, 49, and wife Kyra Robinson Epps, 35, are giving their Instagram followers an official introduction to their new bundle of joy, baby girl Indiana Rose Epps!

“Allow us to introduce to you our newest addition to the family,” the comedic actor captioned an Instagram video on Sunday (Mar. 22) showing his adorable daughter dressed in pink.

“INDIANA ROSE EPPS,” he continued. “She rollin her eyes all ready […] we are so grateful God thank you for a healthy baby!”