Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps

Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson Epps

The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Mike Epps, 49, and wife Kyra Robinson Epps, 35, are giving their Instagram followers an official introduction to their new bundle of joy, baby girl Indiana Rose Epps! 

“Allow us to introduce to you our newest addition to the family,” the comedic actor captioned an Instagram video on Sunday (Mar. 22) showing his adorable daughter dressed in pink. 

“INDIANA ROSE EPPS,” he continued. “She rollin her eyes all ready […] we are so grateful God thank you for a healthy baby!”

The couple welcomed their first child together on March 12. 

As a proud mom, Kyra also hopped on social media to share the exciting news while introducing followers to her baby girl, “My Indiana Rose Epps!”

“9 pounds 12 ounces on 3/12,” the NAACP/Image Award-Winning Television Producer captioned an Instagram photo holding a sleeping Baby Indiana in her arms. She later gushed, “Mommy loves you beyond what I can even understand.”

While Mike is the proud father of four daughters from previous relationships, this makes the first child for Kyra, who married the comedian in June 2019. 

Join us as we congratulate the Epps on their adorable new addition! 

(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

