Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Celebrate Their Daughter Pilar Jhene’s 1st Birthday At ‘Club Quarantine’

Mendeecees Finds An Elaborate Way To Celebrate His Wife Yandy Smith’s 38th Birthday Despite Being Quarantined
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, may have just turned one, but the adorable toddler has already crossed off one of the top things on all of our bucket lists—celebrating our birthdays with A-list celebrities!
Let us explain! Over the weekend, Porsha didn’t let being quarantined at home stop her from celebrating her daughter’s big milestone.
“It’s after 12am [and] it’s Pj’s @pilarjhena Birthdayyyyy,” Porsha captioned an Instagram video on Sunday. In the clip, the 38-year-old reality star can be heard singing happy birthday to the smiling cutie. “Mommy & daddy love you pooh!”
With a series of Instagram photos and videos, the new mom did everything in her power to keep her daughter entertained amid the Coronavirus pandemic. How’d she do that? By attending the biggest club on the internet, of course!
“Dennis let me take PJ to her first club...#ClubQuarentine,” the proud mom captioned a series of Instagram videos dancing with the little PJ.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the birthday girl were among the 100K+ celebrities and Instagram users tuned into D-Nice’s “Homeschool” on Instagram Live! The hours-long virtual party included celebrity guest “appearances” by Diddy, Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Angela Simmons, Timbaland, Tisha Campbell, Black Thought, and more!
RELATED | Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Oprah And 100k More Joined D-Nice's Epic Club Quarantine Party
“Thank you @dnice. We all needed this,” she added. “We brought in PJ B-day with a two step! Were y’all partying too?” We sure were!
Of course, the fun didn’t stop there! Little PJ also received a basket of delicious-looking floral cupcakes from Porsha’s RHOA castmate, Tanya Sam.
“Thank you uncle @pauljudge & Auntie @itstanyatime,” Porsha wrote showing off the yummy treats. “Pj love you and so do I!!! I’m about to kill these cupcakes.”
Later in the day, the birthday girl also received a special birthday celebration from Porsha’s close friend, Shamea Morton—even though it was via social media.
“It’s @pilarjhena 1st Birthday and since we are all quarantined we decided to have our own birthday party for our sweet niece,” Shamea captioned a series of Instagram videos showing the creative birthday set up she created for Baby Pilar.
With a Pilar print-out photo placed in a highchair, the Mwangi Family heartily wished the toddler a happy birthday, as a colorful cake sat on the highchair table.
“We love you and we can’t wait to celebrate with you,” Shamea continued on the post. “Porsha and Dennis y’all have done an excellent job!”
Speaking of Dennis, see how the proud father of the birthday girl participated in the toddler’s first TikTok!
When Porsha posted this touching birthday tribute to her mini-me proclaiming they were “gonna party like it’s 1999,” she meant it!
Join us in wishing Baby PJ a happy belated birthday!
(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS