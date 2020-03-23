Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Celebrate Their Daughter Pilar Jhene’s 1st Birthday At ‘Club Quarantine’

Written by Tweety Elitou

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, may have just turned one, but the adorable toddler has already crossed off one of the top things on all of our bucket lists—celebrating our birthdays with A-list celebrities!

Let us explain! Over the weekend, Porsha didn’t let being quarantined at home stop her from celebrating her daughter’s big milestone.

“It’s after 12am [and] it’s Pj’s @pilarjhena Birthdayyyyy,” Porsha captioned an Instagram video on Sunday. In the clip, the 38-year-old reality star can be heard singing happy birthday to the smiling cutie. “Mommy & daddy love you pooh!”

With a series of Instagram photos and videos, the new mom did everything in her power to keep her daughter entertained amid the Coronavirus pandemic. How’d she do that? By attending the biggest club on the internet, of course! “Dennis let me take PJ to her first club...#ClubQuarentine,” the proud mom captioned a series of Instagram videos dancing with the little PJ.

“Thank you uncle @pauljudge & Auntie @itstanyatime,” Porsha wrote showing off the yummy treats. “Pj love you and so do I!!! I’m about to kill these cupcakes.” Later in the day, the birthday girl also received a special birthday celebration from Porsha’s close friend, Shamea Morton—even though it was via social media.

“It’s @pilarjhena 1st Birthday and since we are all quarantined we decided to have our own birthday party for our sweet niece,” Shamea captioned a series of Instagram videos showing the creative birthday set up she created for Baby Pilar. With a Pilar print-out photo placed in a highchair, the Mwangi Family heartily wished the toddler a happy birthday, as a colorful cake sat on the highchair table.

“We love you and we can’t wait to celebrate with you,” Shamea continued on the post. “Porsha and Dennis y’all have done an excellent job!” Speaking of Dennis, see how the proud father of the birthday girl participated in the toddler’s first TikTok!

When Porsha posted this touching birthday tribute to her mini-me proclaiming they were “gonna party like it’s 1999,” she meant it!

Join us in wishing Baby PJ a happy belated birthday!