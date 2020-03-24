Kimberly Michelle Reveals The Struggles She Faced With IVF During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Written by Tweety Elitou

While many of us are staying strong during this time of the coronavirus shut-in, singer and reality star Kimberly Michelle (K. Michelle) has been especially tenacious as she deals with the quarantine while undergoing IVF treatment. “Ladies, going through IVF in the midst of the Corona virus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with,” the 34-year-old singer shared in her caption.

She also expressed that the uncomfortable process consists of multiple painful injections. “By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today,” she wrote. However, this was the last cycle of her IVF treatment. The Love and Hip Hop star also shared that she and her man, Kastan, have eagerly been trying for a girl, but thus far they have only produced boys. “I am desperately praying for at least one little girl. I am currently seeing Dr. Hernandez-Rey, who specializes in designer babies and can help pick the gender.”

Kimberly says that if she is not able to have a girl, she will be happy and blessed with two little boys. “If this doesn’t work I’ll be having two little boys and I’ll be an all boy mom with three boys,” she says. “At this point I’m blessed either way. Some women can’t have kids at all so I won’t complain. My uterus is also strong enough for me to carry but I’m still going to have a surrogate for my mental health.” We are happy to see that Kimberly is still in positive spirits despite these trying times. We look forward to seeing her soon along with her new additions!