Omarion Reveals That He Wants An I.N.D.E.P.E.N.D.E.N.T. Woman As His Next Partner

Omarion’s Millennium Tour may be hold, but he’s not holding back.

The R&B superstar recently opened up about his journey as an artist, fatherhood, and the kind of woman he’s looking for as his next partner.

During a recent interview on Essence’s Yes, Girl! podcast, the singer revealed that he is attracted to a strong, independent woman. “Well let me just say, for a man, a lot of how your approach and you’re dealing with women comes from your mom,” he said.

“My mom is like super cool. I had a young mother. She had me at 16. So me and my mom’s relationship is like very vibrant. Like, ‘Oh mom, did you hear this song man? So I guess [I have an] attraction to that.”