Omarion Reveals That He Wants An I.N.D.E.P.E.N.D.E.N.T. Woman As His Next Partner

Omarion

Omarion Reveals That He Wants An I.N.D.E.P.E.N.D.E.N.T. Woman As His Next Partner

The R&B singer is looking for someone who he can vibe with.

Published 22 hours ago

Omarion’s Millennium Tour may be hold, but he’s not holding back.

The R&B superstar recently opened up about his journey as an artist, fatherhood, and the kind of woman he’s looking for as his next partner.

During a recent interview on Essence’s Yes, Girl! podcast, the singer revealed that he is attracted to a strong, independent woman. “Well let me just say, for a man, a lot of how your approach and you’re dealing with women comes from your mom,” he said. 

“My mom is like super cool. I had a young mother. She had me at 16. So me and my mom’s relationship is like very vibrant. Like, ‘Oh mom, did you hear this song man? So I guess [I have an] attraction to that.”

Although it’s been a couple of years since Omarion and the mother of his children, Apryl Jones split, he’s not looking to jump into a relationship anytime soon. He says, “I think in order to really create something special, it has to be built on some foundation. And I think friendship is a good foundation you could always tap back on if you don’t agree. So, for me, it’s not dating, it’s more so friendship.” 

We’re glad that Omarion believes in building a foundation first. With that key element in place, we’re certain the right woman will come along for him. In the meantime, the R&B crooner is focused on fatherhood and music.

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style