Relationship Goals!: Ciara And Russell Wilson Spill The Tea On How They First Met

To celebrate their fifth anniversary together, the gorgeous couple took to Twitter urging fans to tune in to Ciara’s Instagram Live for the complete story of how they met. Their caption read: “5 years ago..we first met.. and I instantly fell madly in Love. Sooo... We’re going Live with y’all today at 3pm pst on @Ciara ‘s IG Live! Join us! Love, Russell & Ciara.”

During the video, the Wilsons shared never-heard-before stories about their first encounter, and how Russell’s “janky” wallet caught Ciara’s eye. The award-winning singer told him he was losing it.

“I had this wallet. She says it was janky, I said it was necessary,” Russell said. “So, I was single and I lost all my stuff back then. So, I had this Bible-looking wallet. It had like my cards on one side, my phone on the other, but it was a broke-down wallet.”

The NFL quarterback continued, “You need a man that’s going to be consistent for you. This wallet has been consistent for me.”

In the clip, Russell also admitted that Ciara helped upgrade his dressing. “I’m going to give you the credit, but listen, you stepped up my fashion game a little bit,” he said. “Everyone makes fun because I wore the Hawaiian shirt, and that’s the only photo y’all see. I’m going to Hawaii…anyways, I’ll leave that back there. But listen, you said level up, I leveled up.”

Russell also mentioned that he knew Ciara was “the one” because they liked their cheeseburgers the same way. He recalled a time when he grabbed a late-night dinner from Fat Burger and they both ordered a double cheeseburger with only ketchup.

According to them, every woman needs a consistent man, and every man needs a woman who will help them level up! Cheers to the Wilsons on celebrating five years.

We love their love story!

See the full video below!