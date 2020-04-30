Jada Pinkett-Smith Had A Shocking Realization About Her Relationship While Being In Quarantine With Her Husband Will Smith

Written by Tira Urquhart

Being in quarantine with your spouse can be eye-opening. It can reveal things about your partner that you never knew. That’s been the case for Jada Pinkett-Smith. With over two decades of marriage, the actress revealed that she’s still learning new things in her relationship with Will Smith.

On Wednesday's (April 29) episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Jada spoke with her daughter, Willow, her mom, Adrienne, and Pastor John Gray and his wife, Aventer, about intimacy and relationships amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jada opened up about how isolating at home has impacted the dynamic of her relationship with Will. “I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” said Jada. Her mother asked her what she meant by that. Jada continued, “I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, that’s not who your partner is.”

She said that when you’ve been married to someone for so long you tend to create ideas about them, but the key is to rid yourself of those expectations and false ideals. “[I’m] going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will,” she said, adding, “This is intimacy. Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived.” The 48-year-old actress says that she and Will are currently taking this time to learn themselves. “Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way.”