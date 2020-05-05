Congratulations! Tony Rock Welcomes His First Child—See The Photo Of His Adorable Newborn Son

On Monday (May 4), the 45-year-old comedian made the official announcement on social media with an adorable photo of his new arrival.

Tony Rock just announced the birth of his first child—a beautiful baby boy!

“I've been so incredibly overwhelmed with emotions I couldn't find the words,” Tony captioned the Instagram photo, choosing to keep the name of his child’s private. “One of my favorite scriptures will be more than sufficient.”

Left speechless, the proud father went on to share his endearing Bible verse below:

"He that loveth his Son causeth him oft to feel the rod, that he may have joy of him in the end. He that chastiseth his Son shall have joy in him, and shall rejoice of him among his acquaintances. He that teacheth his Son grieveth the enemy: and before his friends he shall rejoice of him.

Though his Father die, yet he is as though he were not dead: for he hath left one behind him that is like himself.

While he lived, he saw and rejoiced in him: and when he died, he was not sorrowful.

For he left behind him an avenger against his enemies, and one that shall requite kindness to his friends."

Tony, who is the younger brother of comedian Chris Rock, also chose to keep the identity of the mother of his child anonymous.

Join us in welcoming Tony to the wonderful world of fatherhood!