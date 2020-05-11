Tia Mowry Celebrates Her Daughter Cairo’s 2nd Birthday With A Towering Bouquet Of Balloons

Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cory Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

See the birthday girl’s at-home party!

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict dished out some serious coins to ensure their daughter, Cairo, had a 2nd birthday to remember—despite having to practice social distancing. 

Partying at home with yummy food, sweet treats, and a massive bouquet of pink balloons, the loving family of four were all smiles as they dressed up in their most stylish threads to celebrate their baby girl’s personal milestone.

Providing her own living room glam, the birthday girl looked absolutely adorable in her trendy white tutu dress by Tutu Du Monde.

Below, see how baby Cairo enjoyed the festivities, which included a cake by SusieCakes.

How sweet! It looks like the birthday girl had a great time with her mom, dad, and big brother, Cree.

Join us in wishing the toddler a very happy birthday!

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

