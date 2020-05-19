Angela Simmons Reveals Her Secret To Remaining Body Positive In Hollywood

Written by Tweety Elitou

Known for adding her signature #BuiltNotBought hashtag to the captions of her highly celebrated bikini photos, Angela Simmons is all about body positivity and self-love. If you needed any reassurance, just take a scroll down the multi-talented star’s Instagram feed decorated with images celebrating her natural curves. ICYMI: The proud mother recently posted this message of body positivity that deserves to be pinned on your inspiration board:

Amazing! So, how does a celebrity who is constantly placed under a microscope of public opinion learn how to love and embrace her natural curves? For the 32-year-old, it is simple. Never follow society’s beauty standards. “I do not feel any pressure to look a certain in Hollywood or to be a certain size. I’m gonna be who I am,” Angela told Page Six Style. “I like to look a certain way — but to look a certain way just for me more than anything. Everyone has body goals, but what’s most important for me is just turning that pressure into my own pressure,” the Growing Up Hip Hop reality star added.

According to Angela, it’s all about allowing your body’s natural beauty to shine through because the word "perfect" is too abstract. “I want people to know ‘perfect’ is not perfect,” she told the outlet. “I looked at myself one day and I said, okay, maybe I have cellulite. Maybe I don’t have this perfect body. But I am perfectly healthy and I love myself, so there’s nothing wrong with embracing a roll.” RELATED | Angela Simmons Takes On Beyoncé’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge While Wearing Heels On A Stripper Pole

We couldn’t have said it better! As for her quarantine lifestyle, Angela confirms she’s been working out on her Peloton bike at home, but she definitely has been enjoying her favorite foods, “Italian food and pasta.” Yes, Angela is definitely our kind of girl!