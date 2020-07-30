Naomi Osaka Posts Bikini Photos And Defends Herself Against Internet Trolls

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is not in the mood for internet trolls and has decided to clap back at critics who accused her of failing to 'maintain her innocent image' after she posted images of herself wearing a bikini at home in her backyard.

The 22-year-old tennis star who loves to post fly pictures to her Instagram page left a message for the haters. She Tweeted that people are 'creeping her out' over remarks about sustaining an "innocent image" off the court.

"I just wanna say it's creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my' innocent image' and 'don't try to be someone your not,'" Naomi tweeted. "You don't know me; I'm 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?"