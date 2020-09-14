Ari Fletcher Gets Experimental 'Internal Bra' Plastic Surgery Procedure

Instagram model, Ari Fletcher opens up about her most recent breast augmentation. The 25-year-old mother recently took to Instagram live to talk about her latest procedure, called Orbix Breast Supporting System. Ari was still in alot of pain, but answered their questions about the operation. She says, "I got a revision done, they are closer together, I got a breast lift, and I got a permanent bra inside my chest, that’s why it hurt so bad.”

Fans inquired about the permanent bra inside her chest, so here is a breakdown of the new kind of augmentation. The Orbix Breast Support System uses a silicon insert, slipped between the breast tissue and muscle, to provide a stable and long lasting lift. It’s not approved by the FDA yet, and some questions still remain, but it’s a sign of the breast lift’s increasing popularity as a procedure. The 'internal bra' is a silicon sheet that’s inserted between the patient’s skin and breast tissues. It functions in a similar way to the cup of a bra, offering support for the breast, but also providing a kind of boost (think about your breasts in a push up bra—that kind of boost). So, yes, the internal bra is a kind of internal push-up bra. That said, the manufacturers are careful to point out that the system is not designed to replace the need for regular bras.

Orbix hasn’t been approved for use in the United States yet, and there are some concerns about its interaction with breast cancer screenings such as mammograms. More testing may be necessary before the FDA feels confident enough in the Orbix Breast Support System to clear it for commercial use. We wish Ari a speedy recovery and can't wait to see her new set once she's healed1

Written by BET Staff