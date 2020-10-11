So Grown! Drake Is Beaming With Son Adonis On His 3rd Birthday

Drake posted an adorable daddy-son picture Sunday (Oct. 11) on social media of him celebrating his son Adonis ’ 3rd birthday. In the photo, captioned “Young stunna,” the 33-year-old rapper and his son are surrounded by black and silver balloons.

Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, also took to Instagram to celebrate their toddler. She posted a series of pics that include images showing her and Adonis in the hospital after he was born.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I'm so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi," Brussaux wrote.

