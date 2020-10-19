Jordan Year!: Naomi Osaka Wears A White Bikini To Celebrate Turning 23 On A Private Beach

See how the tennis star enjoyed her personal milestone in style!

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Naomi Osaka jet-setted to the Caribbean islands to celebrate her 23rd birthday, and from the looks of the photos, the tennis star is thoroughly enjoying her stay in the tropical environment!

“Chill,” the birthday girl captioned her pre-birthday festivities on Thursday (Oct. 15). 

Showing off her athletic figure in a white string bikini with matching coverup, there’s no denying her carefree vibes. We especially loved her choice of accessorizing her beach look with zebra-print shades, gold jewelry, and a single scrunchie on her wrist.

The morning after her birthday (Oct. 16), the sports star shared yet another series of photos on Instagram showing herself at an undisclosed beach. 

Apparently highlights from the night of her birthday, Naomi seemed to be in good spirits as she danced on the sand wearing a pink high-low tulle dress.  

Naturally, the fun didn’t stop there! A few hours ago, Naomi shared some new images wearing a chic black mini dress.

“Black on black,” she captioned the stunning island snapshots. 

At this time, it is unclear how long Naomi plans to stay on the islands. However, there's no question in our minds that she's enjoying every minute of the seaside breeze. 

Join us in wishing Naomi a happy belated birthday! 

(Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ADEAM)

