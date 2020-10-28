Kim Kardashian Is Dragged For Bragging About Her 40th Birthday On A Private Island In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian jetted to a private island with her friends and family to celebrate her 40th birthday eveb though we are in the midst of a pandemic. Her celebration may have been safe and free from Covid-19 since she made all of her guests take tests prior to arriving; however, her longwinded birthday posts on had Twitter in an uproar.
The reality TV star posted a series of tweets thanking everyone for their birthday wishes and thanked her friends and family for a lovely trip in amid of the pandemic.
Her tweet read: "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed," Kim wrote on Twitter. "There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."
Kim went on to say she and her team took safety precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 infections. She claimed everyone who attended the celebration was asked to undergo multiple heath screenings and self-isolate throughout the two weeks prior to the getaway.
Fans were immediately upset and felt that the posts were tone-deaf, insensitive, and out-of-touch. Some Twitter users criticized the language used in the captions, saying it further underscored the economic inequality that has become much more apparent during the pandemic. She stated that the trip allowed her and her circle to "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," which is a luxury the most people do not have.
Although, Kim may not have meant any harm, her posts were a little weird being that people are still losing their jobs, and are hungry due to this pandemic.
Photo: Getty Images
