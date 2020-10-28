Kim Kardashian Is Dragged For Bragging About Her 40th Birthday On A Private Island In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Kim Kardashian jetted to a private island with her friends and family to celebrate her 40th birthday eveb though we are in the midst of a pandemic. Her celebration may have been safe and free from Covid-19 since she made all of her guests take tests prior to arriving; however, her longwinded birthday posts on had Twitter in an uproar.

The reality TV star posted a series of tweets thanking everyone for their birthday wishes and thanked her friends and family for a lovely trip in amid of the pandemic.

Her tweet read: "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed," Kim wrote on Twitter. "There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."