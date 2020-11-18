Iggy Azalea Reveals She ‘Can’t Stop Dropping Weight’ Since Giving Birth To Her Son Onyx

According to the Fancy rapper, she "can't stop dropping weight" since welcoming her first child. In fact, the 30-year-old star says she’s already dropped 20 lbs.

Iggy Azalea , who gave birth to her son Onyx just five months ago, is opening up on social media about her post-pregnancy experience.

She later added, "I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre-baby and counting."

"Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)," the Australian artist asked on Twitter.

After some research, we found that there could be several causes for excessive postpartum weight loss.

Donna Murray, RN, BSN explained to VeryWellFamily.com that immediately after a baby is born, a new mom could lose about 10 to 12 pounds due to the absence of the newborn's weight, placenta, and amniotic fluid.

In later days, a mom can later expect to lose about 5 more pounds of water weight. “After that, it's normal and healthy to lose approximately 2 pounds a month for the next six months,” Murray wrote.

It is important to note the registered nurse credits breastfeeding, not eating enough, busy schedules, and an overactive thyroid as common causes of unexpected weight loss of a woman who has recently given birth.

While it is unclear why Iggy is experiencing such extreme post-pregnancy weight loss, we sincerely hope everything is good for the new mom and her baby boy.

Referencing the nurse’s advice, Iggy should consider speaking to a healthcare professional to ensure she has no serious medical conditions.