Zonnique Pullins And Bandhunta Izzy Give Fans A First Glimpse Of Their Newborn Baby Girl

Since welcoming their baby girl in mid-December, the loving couple has made an effort to keep their baby out of the public eye. However, during their recent Instagram Live the new parents gave fans a peek at their new addition.

“You want to see the back of the baby’s head so bad,” Zonnique responded to fans who adamantly requested to see the one-month-old infant. “Izzy please show them her head.”

“That’s my baby’s head, y’all,” the singer said pointing to the newborn’s head cradled in her father’s arms.

The new mom went on to share a brief description of her daughter.

“She has a square-like face, but she got a head like mine in the back,” the mother-of-one playfully revealed. “If you look at her from the front, she has a box face like her daddy.”

We don’t know about you, but we can already tell that good genes run in the family. Just look at Zonnique’s little sister Heiress Harris, who constantly has us swooning over her cuteness.