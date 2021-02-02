Yung Miami Hosts A Rooftop Birthday Dinner For Southside—And The Miami Skyline Is Epic!

Yung Miami went all out in celebration of 808 Mafia music producer, Southside. Here's a recap of some of the major highlights from the rooftop event.

“My girl threw a perfect party,” Southside captioned an Instagram video posted on Monday. “Thank [you] so much @yungmiami305.”

In the video clip, the man of the hour is seen approaching his brand-new whip—equipped with hydraulics. “My brothers bought me the perfect gift. I love all y’all to the moon and back.”

Before receiving his luxe gift, the beatmaker enjoyed a gourmet dinner cooked to perfection by celebrity chef Jeremy Taylor. The catered menu included glazed lamb chops, split lobster tails, crab cakes, lemon garlic jumbo shrimp, roasted asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, along with baked mac and cheese.