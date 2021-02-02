Yung Miami Hosts A Rooftop Birthday Dinner For Southside—And The Miami Skyline Is Epic!

Yung Miami went all out in celebration of 808 Mafia music producer, Southside. Here's a recap of some of the major highlights from the rooftop event.
“My girl threw a perfect party,” Southside captioned an Instagram video posted on Monday. “Thank [you] so much @yungmiami305.”
In the video clip, the man of the hour is seen approaching his brand-new whip—equipped with hydraulics. “My brothers bought me the perfect gift. I love all y’all to the moon and back.”
Before receiving his luxe gift, the beatmaker enjoyed a gourmet dinner cooked to perfection by celebrity chef Jeremy Taylor. The catered menu included glazed lamb chops, split lobster tails, crab cakes, lemon garlic jumbo shrimp, roasted asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, along with baked mac and cheese.
Some of the other highpoints of the rooftop party held at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf included a delightful view of the Miami skyline, customized party favors, and custom décor—all curated by Monicas Party Planning.
Yung Miami seemed quite pleased with the results of the party. She even thanked the party planner for her expertise. “Happy birthday sizzle,” the City Girls rapper wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, Monica’s Party Planning.”
We are delighted to know that the party seemingly went without a hitch. Happy B-Day, Southside!
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
