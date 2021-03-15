Tessica Brown Gets A Complete Dental Makeover In Beverly Hills, See Her Million-Dollar Smile!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Tessica Brown has been quite busy over the weekend. Known for the viral Gorilla Glue incident, the overnight social media star recently hopped on Instagram to reveal her brand new smile. Grinning from ear-to-ear, Tessica seemed quite excited about her pearly whites, even going as far as to thank her Beverly Hills dentist.

"So in love with my NEW smile," she captioned an Instagram photo posted on Friday (March 12). She added, "Dr. Tom Kalili at @beverlyhillsdentalcorp really changed my life." According to The Blast, Tessica’s smile transformation required an oral facelift, gum surgery, and a porcelain bridge, which costed around $36,500. “The one thing I really wanted to fix was my smile. My teeth were so bad and I feel so blessed to be able to finally get them done,” she shared after getting her successful dental makeover. RELATED | Tessica Brown Plans Low Key Valentines Day After Gorilla Glue Trauma Showing her more charitable side, the busy influencer also donated $3,000 to families in need. She even snapped a few images with the women who received giant $1,000 checks.

"Blessing these 3 amazing women, who are going through a hard time," she captioned a series of photos posing with recipients of the money. "We all go through something challenging in our lives at some point and just a little kindness can start the change we need to help others." We love to see that Tessica is utilizing her popularity and success to give back to the community. We will continue to keep you updated on the charitable contributions from the woman once deemed "Gorilla Glue Girl." To learn more about Tessica, be sure to read our exclusive interview: Tessica Brown On Social Media Trolls, Protecting Her Kids, And Going Natural After The Gorilla Glue Saga.