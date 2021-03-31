Hazel-E Breaks Down Into Tears As She Details Complications In Her 'Mommy Makeover'

Hazel-E broke down into tears as she detailed the heartbreaking complications she experienced while getting a "Mommy Makeover."

For most moms, the pressure to snapback to their post-pregnancy body is real. Unfortunately, the unrealistic pressure to have a tiny waistline after childbirth is magnified for those in the public eye. Some even scramble to find instant weight loss results via plastic surgery and sculpting.

Sadly, Hazel-E reports her recent postpartum surgery has landed her in emergency surgery after a surgeon noticed complications with her previous augmentation (reportedly done in Mexico back in 2015. "It caught up with me in 2021," she revealed via Instagram Live.

While it is unclear what exactly caused the problem, the dilemma resulted in the extraction of her breast implants, along with a blood transfusion.

Below, see the saddening video of the Love And Hip Hop reality star sharing her devastating experience.