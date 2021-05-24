Congratulations!: Fantasia Barrino Gives Birth To Her First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor

The proud mom announced the arrival of her daughter with a sweet Instagram post, which showcased her posed in front of an elephant while cradling her baby bump in a stylish animal print gown.

Over the weekend, the happy couple announced the birth of their first child together: baby Keziah Taylor.

Congratulations are in order for Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor !

"The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance," she explained. "Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world."

The new mom continued, "We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!"

RELATED | Prayers Up: Fantasia Hospitalized Over Pregnancy Complications



Echoing his wife’s excitement Kendall posted a stunning maternity photo on Instagram, along with the caption: "Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for Black women."

The new addition makes Fantasia a mother of three.

We are sure her big siblings Dallas Xavier (10), and Zion Quari (19)—from the singer's previous relationships— are elated about the arrival of their baby sister.

We are so happy for the couple who married in 2015!