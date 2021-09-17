Jada, Willow, And Adrienne Are On Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

Congratulations are in order for Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Norris, who are listed on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Since 2018, Jada, Willow, and Adrienne, also know as Gammy, have been weaving a red thread through generational conversations on Red Table Talk, inviting the world into their vulnerability, realness, and open thinking.