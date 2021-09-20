Baby On Board!: Jeannie Mai Reveals That She’s Expecting Her First Child With Husband Jeezy In Tearful Video

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together! The talk show co-host announced the exciting news on the Monday episode of The Real. "I can definitely say that our real fam is growing," she told her co-hosts on the season 8 premiere of the daytime talk show. "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that...I am pregnant!" See her big reveal below!

During the chat, Mai shared how her relationship with the rapper has changed her thoughts on becoming a parent. "I always said, 'I'd never be a mom,'" she confessed. "I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself." In an interview with Women's Health, Mai revealed that she’s been sitting on the news for five months. “We're relieved to finally share the news."

She went on to share that they have been actively trying to get pregnant since suffering an unfortunate miscarriage before their nuptials in March. "I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never." Just a week after their at-home wedding, Mai says she learned she was pregnant again at her doctor's appointment for IVF treatments. "It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan," she explained. "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child." This is the first child for the fashion enthusiast. Jeezy has three children— Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra— from previous relationships. Join us in congratulating the lovebirds on their growing family!