DJ Quik - West Coast Hip-Hop Pioneer

11/06/2023

Christian Crosby gives a crash course on DJ Quik's career, from his innovative mixtape "The Red Tape" to his signature drumbeat on 50 Cent's hit "In da Club," his production group and more.

I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Lisa Weldon
Exclusive
09:38

I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Lisa Weldon
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Lisa Mapps-Weldon reflects on her start on local television before getting handpicked to dance on "Soul Train," which helped launch her career as a music video star.
11/28/2023
Exclusive
00:00

Coco Jones Is This Year's Best New Artist
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Coco Jones talks to Ray J and Tamar Braxton about winning Best New Artist and thanks her fans for continuing to grow with her in this interview presented by Walmart.
11/28/2023
Exclusive
00:00

Janelle Monáe Is an Artist of Many Talents
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Spirit of Soul Award recipient Janelle Monáe talks to Ray J about evolving as an artist, being a storyteller and letting their spirit guide them in this interview presented by Walmart.
11/28/2023
Exclusive
01:07

Coco Jones Has Always Been a "Soul Train" Fan
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Coco Jones talks to Tamar Braxton about her fond memories of "Soul Train" and how excited she is to be at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 in this interview presented by Walmart.
11/28/2023
06:37

Dante Bowe Gets Ready for the 2023 Soul Train Awards
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Dante Bowe and his stylist Charles Rose get ready for the big night.
11/27/2023
Exclusive
09:04

Watch & React to the BET Soul Train Awards with Keke Palmer
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Host Keke Palmer and Terrell Grice look back at some memorable performances from the BET Soul Train Awards 2023, and take in some classic Soul Train lines where they spot a familiar face.
11/27/2023
Performance
09:42

T-Pain Performs a Medley of His Biggest Hits
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

T-Pain hits the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 stage to perform a medley of his tracks, including "I'm Sprung," "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," "Can't Believe It" and more.
11/26/2023
Highlight
03:26

T-Pain Accepts This Year's Legend Award
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

T-Pain takes the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 stage to accept the Legend Award, thank his friend David Banner and his wife Amber Najm, and reflect on turning 39.
11/26/2023
Performance
03:12

Keke Palmer – "Ungorgeous"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Keke Palmer performs her single "Ungorgeous" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
11/26/2023
Performance
02:58

BJ The Chicago Kid and Coco Jones - "Spend the Night"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

BJ The Chicago Kid and Coco Jones take the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 stage to perform their track "Spend the Night."
11/26/2023
Performance
01:12

Honey Bxby - "Touchin'"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Honey Bxby performs her track "Touchin'" on the BET Amplified Stage at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
11/26/2023
Performance
02:44

Fridayy – "When It Comes to You"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Fridayy hits the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 to perform his song "When It Comes to You."  
11/26/2023
Performance
04:08

Maeta – "Through the Night"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Maeta takes the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 stage to perform her track "Through the Night."
11/26/2023
Performance
03:54

Coco Jones and SWV Share the Stage
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Coco Jones joins SWV to perform their respective songs "Double Back" and "Rain" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
11/26/2023
Highlight
04:28

Janelle Monáe Accepts the Spirit of Soul Award
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Janelle Monáe accepts the Spirit of Soul Award and reflects on their journey, the importance of visibility and the meaning of "soul" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
11/26/2023
Performance
05:16

Marsha Ambrosius, Arin Ray and More Perform a Soul Cypher
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Marsha Ambrosius, Nicci Gilbert, Eric Bellinger and Arin Ray perform the Soul Cypher, presented by Walmart, while Bryan-Michael Cox DJs at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
11/26/2023
Performance
03:19

Dante Bowe - "Wind Me Up"/"Your Majesty"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Dante Bowe performs his tracks "Wind Me Up" and "Your Majesty" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
11/26/2023
Performance
03:27

Muni Long – "Made for Me"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Muni Long performs her song "Made for Me" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
11/26/2023
Performance
06:12

Janelle Monáe – "Float"/"Champagne S**t"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Janelle Monáe takes the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 stage to perform their tracks "Float" and "Champagne S**t."
11/26/2023
Exclusive
02:35

Red Star Style Stage and Holiday Haul, Presented by Macy's
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Presented by Macy's, this festive celebration will take viewers on a fashion journey that spotlights Macy's as the perfect holiday style destination.
11/26/2023
