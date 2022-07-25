In Memoriam

06/26/2022

The BET Awards 2022 remembers the artists, entertainers and innovators who are no longer with us and honors the victims of gun violence.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Exclusive
04:46

BET Awards 2022
Fave Talks About the Importance of Spreading Afrobeats

Fave discusses the uniquely African genre afrobeats and the importance of increasing its exposure, then performs her feel-good song "Baby Riddim."
07/25/2022
Exclusive
04:43

BET Awards 2022
Pheelz Discusses the Spirituality of Afrobeats

Pheelz talks about his deep relationship with afrobeats and how BET's early support of the genre has helped it grow, then performs his song "Finesse."
07/18/2022
Exclusive
05:10

BET Awards 2022
Meet Next Up: Afrobeats Artist Mannywellz

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mannywellz discusses his musical inspirations and performs the slow jam "So Good" from his 2020 album "Mirage."
07/15/2022
Exclusive
05:01

BET Awards 2022
First Time on the BET Awards Stage

Many artists performed on the BET Awards main stage for the very first time, including Muni Long, Latto, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow and gospel group Maverick City Music.
07/14/2022
Exclusive
09:15

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022: Who Wore What?

From sculptural braids to glamorous gowns and modern, colorful suits, explore all the most memorable style moments from the BET Awards 2022.
07/13/2022
Exclusive
04:05

BET Awards 2022
Tami Roman Talks Black Culture at the BET Awards 2022

Tami Roman speaks with Latto, Billy Porter, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Jazmine Sullivan, Ms. Pat and more about the global impact and importance of Black culture at the BET Awards 2022.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
04:27

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022: Legendary Status

From host Taraji P. Henson to the A-list talent and unforgettable tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, look back at what took the BET Awards 2022 to legendary status.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
03:31

BET Awards 2022
The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards

Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
04:18

BET Awards 2022
Best Stage Moments at the BET Awards 2022

Relive some of the highlights from the BET Awards 2022 stage, including memorable performances from Muni Long and Latto, an HBCU showdown and an iconic ballroom moment with Billy Porter.
07/11/2022
Exclusive
04:53

BET Awards 2022
Best Hip-Hop Moments at the BET Awards 2022

Look back on some of the best moments from the BET Awards 2022, including surprise performances, a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Latto's tearful acceptance speech for Best New Artist.
07/11/2022
Highlight
06:33

BET Awards 2022
Mic Drop: The Best Speeches of the 2022 BET Awards

Janelle Monáe rejects bigotry, Latto sheds a tear, Kirk Franklin honors the next generation and a surprise guest celebrates Diddy in the most memorable speeches of the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
Exclusive
30:00

BET Awards 2022
The BET Awards 2022 in 30 Minutes

From a standout Lizzo performance to Taraji P. Henson’s superstar hosting job, check out the best moments and biggest highlights from the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
09:15

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022: ‘You Wore What?’

Check out BET.com’s picks on the celebs who truly slayed the red carpet with fabulous hair, designer looks, and serving body for days from this year’s amazing show.
07/10/2022
Exclusive
05:24

BET Awards 2022
Behind the Scenes with PaintScaping

PaintScaping CEO Philippe Bergeron and vice president of operations Mike Cianciola use 3D projection mapping technology to project highlights from the BET Awards onto the Hollywood sign.
07/08/2022
Red Carpet
22:07

BET Awards 2022
The BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Recap

Affion Crocket gears up for culture's biggest night by hitting the red carpet to chat with an array of artists and performers, including GoGo Morrow, Marsai Martin, Tamar Braxton and more.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
06:25

BET Awards 2022
Taraji P. Henson's Best Host Moments

Beyond serving style with every look, BET Awards 2022 host Taraji P. Henson spotlighted Black excellence, got real about social issues and handled the unexpected with grace and humor.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
03:52

BET Awards 2022
J.C. Smith Discusses Bringing Black ASL to the BET Awards

Black ASL advocate J.C. Smith discusses his background within the Black deaf community, what he brings to the culture of Black ASL, and what it was like to shine at the BET Awards.
07/08/2022
01:01

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Celebs Who Sparkled And Shined on the Red Carpet

Celebs walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022, ready to be seen in glistening and gleaming fabrics!
07/08/2022
01:12

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022: Nipsey Hussle: A Hero Always in Our Hearts

The rapper, activist, and hero wanted to lift his community, and he proved it every day.
07/08/2022
02:29

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022: Red Carpet Talks

We're talking music, culture, and more with some of our favorite stars on the 2022 BET Awards' red carpet!
07/08/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

America in BlackS1
America in Black on LL Cool J's Legacy and Land Reparations

Activists call for land reparations, Angie Nwandu spills the tea on The Shade Room's future, and LL Cool J sits down with Nischelle Turner on an all-new America in Black, Sunday at 10/9c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
00:30

Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 4 Is Now on BET

It's brother against brother as battle lines are drawn in blood on Season 4 of Carl Weber's The Family Business, premering on BET this Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/24/2023
Trailer
01:00

Tyler Perry's Zatima
Tyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+

Temptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
03/24/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10
BET Family Fun Night

Wednesdays are all about family, with back-to-back episodes of the Tyler Perry-created series House of Payne and Assisted Living, followed by The Ms. Pat Show, starting at 9/8c on BET.
03/20/2023
Trailer
01:00

Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3

Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023