See The Memorable Performance Looks Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards 09/17/2021
From trendy short sets to drool-worthy latex looks, see the bold fashion moments on-stage that continue to prove we are natural-born trendsetters!
03:32
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Chlöe works her mythological magic on an unsuspecting fraternity in the music video for "Have Mercy," directed by Karena Evans.
09/10/2021
Exclusive
01:59
The Ms. Pat Show Is Comedy for Grown Folks
Her family may drive her mad, but it's definitely all love on The Ms. Pat Show, streaming now.
09/10/2021
01:05
Relive Five Beauty Trends Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards That Are Still A Big Mood
Fashion trends may come and go, but beauty is forever.
09/13/2021
01:20
The Hottest Looks From New York City Rappers
Every city has its fashion flair, and we’re highlighting it before the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
09/14/2021
02:17
Ranking The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards ‘Video of The Year’ Nominees
Here's a look into who has the edge in this year’s race.
09/15/2021
01:51
The Art Of The Come Up: Nas
His seminal, game-changing, narrative masterpiece of a debut album, "Illmatic," initiated Nas' mind-blowing rise to hip hop superstardom.
09/18/2021
01:02
Talk That Talk: City Girls
Hear what the City Girls have to say on their hustle, music, fashion and rise to fame!
09/16/2021
01:42
3 Of Busta Rhymes’ Best Performances
With the BET Hip Hop Awards returning Oct. 5 and the king of rap performances being nominated, there’s no better time to take a peek at some of his best performances.
09/16/2021
01:11
Talk That Talk: Lil Nas X
His hip hop country crossover, “Old Town Road,” was arguably the most unlikely way to launch a rap career in history, and he's showing no signs of slowing down!
09/16/2021
01:14
Talk That Talk: Saweetie
Saweetie's rap rollout has transformed from icy to fiery hot, and we just can't get enough.
09/16/2021
01:38
09/17/2021
01:29
HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Receives the CBC Chair's Award
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge receives the Congressional Black Caucus Chair's Award for her contributions to low-income communities.
09/20/2021
01:20
Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor to President Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, quotes the Bible while accepting the CBCF Chair's Award for public service.
09/20/2021
01:31
Lloyd J. Austin III Receives the ALC Co-Chair's Award
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepts the ALC Co-Chair's Award on behalf of the brave servicemembers who serve and sacrifice their lives to defend our nation.
09/20/2021
Performance
03:45
Mali Music and Jonathan McReynolds - "Movin' On"
Mali Music and Jonathan McReynolds perform "Movin' On" in front of a stripped-down altar set.
09/20/2021
Performance
03:38
Stokley - "Sankofa"
Stokley performs a rousing rendition of "Sankofa," the title track from his 2021 album.
09/20/2021
01:57
Dr. Joan Coker Receives ALC Co-Chairs Award
Dr. Joan Coker accepts the Annual Legislative Conference Co-Chairs Award for her work providing medical services in predominantly Black communities in Delaware.
09/20/2021
Performance
04:13
Ledisi - "Anything for You"
Singer-songwriter Ledisi performs her soulful tune "Anything for You" at the Phoenix Awards 2021.
09/20/2021
01:03
Stacey Abrams Receives the CBC Body Award
Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, receives the CBC Body Award for her work in fighting for voting rights.
09/20/2021
Performance
03:38
En Vogue - "Free Your Mind"
R&B group En Vogue kicks off the Phoenix Awards 2021 with a fierce performance of their 1992 anti-prejudice hit song "Free Your Mind."
09/20/2021
