What It Means to Be Black and Unlimited
03/28/2023
Several Black female entrepreneurs and artists sound off on their ambitions, achievements and what it means to be Black and unlimited.
03:18
Kym Whitley Receives the Joy Award
Kym Whitley describes what Black joy means to her, shares how her identity as a Black woman has shaped her and shouts out her peers while accepting the Joy Award at the BET Her Awards 2023.
03/17/2023
03:53
Marsai Martin Is the BET Her Awards 2023 Rising Star Honoree
Presented by American Express, the future is in good hands with Rising Star honoree Marsai Martin, who discusses entrepreneurship and feeding the creative spirit in her acceptance speech.
03/20/2023
02:53
MC Lyte Accepts the Legend Award
MC Lyte accepts the Legend Award at the BET Her Awards 2023, gives thanks to those who have helped shape her illustrious legacy and discusses key elements of her identity as a Black woman.
03/28/2023
03:20
