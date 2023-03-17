Kym Whitley Receives the Joy Award
03/17/2023
Kym Whitley describes what Black joy means to her, shares how her identity as a Black woman has shaped her and shouts out her peers while accepting the Joy Award at the BET Her Awards 2023.
