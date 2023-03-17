Marsai Martin Is the BET Her Awards 2023 Rising Star Honoree
03/20/2023
Presented by American Express, the future is in good hands with Rising Star honoree Marsai Martin, who discusses entrepreneurship and feeding the creative spirit in her acceptance speech.
03:18
Kym Whitley Receives the Joy Award
Kym Whitley describes what Black joy means to her, shares how her identity as a Black woman has shaped her and shouts out her peers while accepting the Joy Award at the BET Her Awards 2023.
03/17/2023
