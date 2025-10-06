Jessie Woo Gets a Road Trip Snack, Presented by McDonald's
06/05/2025
Presented by McDonald's, Jessie Woo shares how the new McDonald's McCrispy Strips can help get you featured at the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow.
Highlight
01:36
Doechii Accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist AwardBET Awards 2025
Doechii steps onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award.
06/10/2025
Performance
08:26
Kirk Franklin Performs a Medley of HitsBET Awards 2025
Kirk Franklin performs a medley of beloved gospel hits, including "Silver and Gold," "Do It Again" and "Stomp," with Tamar Braxton, Jamal Roberts and Muni Long at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
03:02
Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Gospel legend Kirk Franklin accepts the fourth and final Ultimate Icon Award of the night at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
01:00
GloRilla Accepts the Best Gospel/Inspirational AwardBET Awards 2025
GloRilla, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music step onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "RAIN DOWN ON ME."
06/10/2025
Performance
03:02
Brittney Spencer - "No More Rain (in This Cloud)"BET Awards 2025
Brittney Spencer performs "No More Rain (in This Cloud)" during the Angie Stone tribute at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Performance
20:04
Celebrating 25 Years of 106 & ParkBET Awards 2025
Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, T.I., B2K, Bow Wow and others perform their hits in celebration of the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Performance
08:20
Snoop Dogg Performs a Medley of HitsBET Awards 2025
Snoop Dogg performs a medley of hits, including "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" and "The Next Episode," with Charlie Wilson, Warren G and Kurupt at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
08:10
Snoop Dogg Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Rapper and Renaissance man Snoop Dogg accepts the third Ultimate Icon Award of the night at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
02:25
Andra Day - "Killing Me Softly with His Song"BET Awards 2025
Andra Day performs "Killing Me Softly with His Song" during the Roberta Flack tribute at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Highlight
02:08
Mariah Carey Is an Ultimate Icon Award RecipientBET Awards 2025
Legendary songstress Mariah Carey accepts the second Ultimate Icon Award of the night, presented by Total Wireless, at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
04:02
Playboy Carti - "LIKE WEEZY"/"RATHER LIE"BET Awards 2025
Playboy Carti performs his tracks "LIKE WEEZY" and "RATHER LIE" at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
03:02
Ledisi - "BLKWMN"BET Awards 2025
Ledisi performs her song "BLKWMN" at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Highlight
01:30
Kendrick Lamar Accepts the Album of the Year AwardBET Awards 2025
Kendrick Lamar steps onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Album of the Year Award for his album "GNX," presented by American Express.
06/09/2025
Performance
04:20
Teyana Taylor - "Long Time"BET Awards 2025
Teyana Taylor performs her hit "Long Time," with an introduction from Taraji P. Henson, at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
02:22
Elmiene - "Crystal Tears"BET Awards 2025
Elmiene performs his song "Crystal Tears" on the BET Amplified stage at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Highlight
10:05
Jamie Foxx Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Jamie Foxx accepts the first Ultimate Icon Award of the night, presented by Toyota, at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
08:40
A Supergroup Performs a Medley Honoring Jamie FoxxBET Awards 2025
Craig Robinson, Babyface, Ludacris, Jennifer Hudson, Tank, T-Pain and more big names perform a medley of hits honoring Ultimate Icon Jamie Foxx at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
01:55
Artists Pay Tribute to Quincy JonesBET Awards 2025
Miles Caton, Luke James and Lucky Daye perform "The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite)" as part of the Quincy Jones tribute during the In Memoriam at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
01:36
GloRilla - "LET HER COOK"/"Love"BET Awards 2025
GloRilla performs "LET HER COOK" before she is joined by Keyshia Cole to duet on the hit song "Love" at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
