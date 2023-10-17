The Cypher with Team Swizz Beatz

10/10/2023

Team Swizz Beatz members Foggieraw, Symba, Cassidy and ScarLip make their presence known as they hop on The Cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.


Exclusive
05:06

Nyla Choates Explores Hip-Hop Fashion
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leader Nyla Choates discusses the impact hip hop has had on fashion, turning sneakers into symbols of style and rappers into trendsetters.
10/17/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:22

Nyla Choates Discusses Hip Hop's Global Impact
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

McDonald's Black & Positively Change Leader Nyla Choates looks at how hip hop has influenced the international genres of Afrobeats and K-pop, and how they are making their own global impact.
10/17/2023
Bow Wow
Exclusive
09:16

106 & Park Look Back
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Bow Wow looks back at the moments that made 106 & Park the place to be on BET, including Ginuwine's 2003 performance, the show's first episode and more.
10/17/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:32

Jermaine Dupri Talks So So Def, Hip-Hop Trends and More
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

In this interview sponsored by McDonald's, Math Hoffa talks to Jermaine Dupri at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 about the show's tribute to the record label So So Def and the state of hip hop.
10/17/2023
Megan Thee Stallion on the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Performance
12:02

Megan Thee Stallion - "Cash S**t"
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Megan Thee Stallion is joined by DaBaby as she performs "Cash S**t" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019.
10/17/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:02

Nyla Choates Is Focused on Mentoring Children
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Math Hoffa interviews Nyla Choates about her children's book "My Roots Are Rich" and the importance of representation in this clip sponsored by McDonald's.
10/17/2023
69 Boyz
Exclusive
12:02

Miami Bass Classics
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Tag Team, 69 Boyz and Freak Nasty brought some of the greatest Miami bass tracks to the mainstream in these music videos from the 1990s.
10/17/2023
description unavailable
02:00

Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Tracks from ATL Jacob You Might Have Missed
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Jacob Denzal Canady, better known as ATL Jacob, is one the hottest producers in the industry as of late. The multi-instrumentalist started collaborating with rappers including Future and Kodak Black on songs including “First Off” and “Super Gremlin,” respectively.
10/17/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
30:11

Rate the Bars Featuring Uncle Luke
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Hip-hop legend Uncle Luke sounds off on the lyrics of some certified and contemporary classics, including hits from Rick Ross, Sir Mix-a-Lot and City Girls.
10/16/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
30:11

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 in 30 Minutes
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Relive all the fun from this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, including moments with host Fat Joe, musical tributes, and performances from pioneering DJs, Sexyy Red, GloRilla and more.
10/16/2023
Nino Man
Exclusive
00:28

Nino Man's Rap City 2021 Freestyle
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Nino Man leaves it all in the booth while freestyling at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/16/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
04:37

Nyla Choates Breaks Down Hip Hop's Most Popular Dances
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leader Nyla Choates gives a history lesson on dances spawned by hip hop, including the Cha Cha Slide, Swag Surf and krumping.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
02:36

Nyla Choates Introduces the Five Pillars of Hip Hop
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leader Nyla Choates explains how DJing, breakdancing and more helped create the fastest-growing music genre of the last 50 years.
10/13/2023
Jadakiss
Exclusive
03:15

Throwback - The BET Hip Hop Awards 2008 Cypher
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Ace Hood, Juelz Santana, Fabolous and Jadakiss go nuclear during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2008 Cypher, each taking the spotlight to spit verses full of swagger.
10/13/2023
Havoc
Exclusive
01:30

Throwback - Havoc's Rap City Booth Freestyle
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Havoc displays his laid-back flow over DMX's "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" during his freestyle in The Booth on Rap City ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
01:28

Hip Hop Awards 2023: London on da Track's Memorable Chart-Topping Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

In the ever-evolving world of the music industry, few producers have risen to prominence as swiftly as London on da Track. Having earned a reputation for crafting infectious beats and an unwavering commitment to his craft, London has charted a remarkable journey to success, becoming a household name in music production.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
07:26

Rate the Bars Featuring Tony Yayo
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

G-Unit's Tony Yayo analyzes and scores verses from his contemporaries and newer artists, including 50 Cent, Ice Cube, Eminem, Ice Spice and more.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
01:29

Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kaytranada's Top 10 Remixes That Transformed Songs Into Dancefloor Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Born Louis Kevin Celestin, Kaytranada has carved out a distinct and influential niche in electronic and hip-hop music.
10/13/2023
Heavy D
Performance
04:32

Throwback - Heavy D
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Heavy D shows off his nimble footwork while performing "Nuttin' but Love," "Is It Good to You?" and "Now That We Found Love" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2011.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
01:13

Hip Hop Awards 2023: Dave Meyers’ 7 Most Memorable Music Videos
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Veteran music video director Dave Meyers has played a pivotal role in shaping the visual landscape of hip-hop. His groundbreaking creations have entertained viewers and challenged tradition, setting new standards for creativity and storytelling.
10/13/2023
