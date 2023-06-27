Shaggy featuring TeeJay - "Gyal Dem Time"
06/25/2023
Shaggy takes the stage with TeeJay to perform their dancehall hit "Gyal Dem Time" in this clip sponsored by Sandals.
01:16
BET Awards 2023: Hot Couples Who Ruled The Red CarpetBET Awards 2023
These stylish duos made us look twice.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
03:22
"Set" Shakur Speaks on "Left Eye" Lopes's Painting of TupacBET Awards 2023
Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur discusses the close relationship between her brother Tupac Shakur and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and the meaning behind Lopes's painting of Tupac.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
02:07
Day Two at House of BET Is a Total VibeBET Awards 2023
The vibes at House of BET are elite, with goers experiencing the Rip the Runway fashion show, a dope performance from rap phenom Lady London, the 2023 Nissan ARIYA and so much more.
06/27/2023
01:22
BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes Accepts the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award,’ Delivers Legendary Medley of HitsBET Awards 2023
The Brooklyn native tearfully accepted the prestigous honor for his contribution to hip hop and the culture.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
00:57
Styles P and Adjua Styles Make Their BET Awards EntranceBET Awards 2023
Styles P and his wife, Adjua Styles, share their excitement about the 50th anniversary of hip hop, Busta Rhymes's Lifetime Achievement award and how hip hop runs the world.
06/26/2023
Exclusive
01:11
Queen Naija Celebrates 50 Years of Hip HopBET Awards 2023
Queen Naija rolls up to the red carpet to talk with Pretty Vee about what hip hop means to her as an R&B artist and Busta Rhymes getting a top honor at the show.
06/26/2023
01:00
Marisstella Marinkovic and Yetunde Faparusi Stop ByBET Awards 2023
Marisstella Marinkovic and Yetunde Faparusi chat with Pretty Vee about the all-new 2023 Nissan ARIYA and tease a big BET Awards 2023 show announcement.
06/26/2023
02:34
Lola Brooke - “Don’t Play With It”BET Awards 2023
Lola Brooke takes the BET Amplified Stage to perform her track “Don’t Play With It” at the BET Awards 2023.
06/26/2023
01:55
Kali - “Area Codes”BET Awards 2023
Kali takes the BET Amplified Stage to perform her track “Area Codes” at the BET Awards 2023.
06/26/2023
04:25
Fat Joe, Remy Ma and More Perform a MedleyBET Awards 2023
Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Fabolous, and Styles P take the BET Awards 2023 stage to perform a medley of hits, including "All the Way Up," and “Breathe.”
06/25/2023
Highlight
13:25
Busta Rhymes Wins the Lifetime Achievement AwardBET Awards 2023
Busta Rhymes accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2023.
06/25/2023
Highlight
00:36
Smino Reveals Who Got Him Hooked Him on Hip HopBET Awards 2023
Smino discusses how Busta Rhymes's unique flow and swagger inspired his own music.
06/25/2023
Performance
03:56
Ice Spice - “Munch”/”Princess Diana”/”In Ha Mood”BET Awards 2023
Ice Spice hits the BET Awards 2023 stage to perform her tracks “Munch,” “Princess Diana” and “In Ha Mood.”
06/25/2023
Highlight
00:36
GloRilla Gives a Salute to Hip HopBET Awards 2023
GloRilla reveals why Three 6 Mafia made her fall in love with hip hop and reveals how one of their songs motivated her to pursue a rap career.
06/25/2023
Highlight
00:41
Ray J Has a Message for Men EverywhereBET Awards 2023
Ray J directs a shady message at the men in Princess Love's DMs before announcing the Best New Artist winner at the BET Awards 2023.
06/25/2023
Performance
02:37
Mad Skillz Honors Hip Hop for Its 50th AnniversaryBET Awards 2023
Mad Skillz performs a tribute to the history of hip hop that incorporates lyrics from Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Notorious B.I.G. and more at the BET Awards 2023.
06/25/2023
00:49
Mad Lion - “Take It Easy”BET Awards 2023
Mad Lion hits the BET Awards 2023 stage for an energetic performance of "Take It Easy."
06/25/2023
Performance
02:34
GloRilla - “Lick or Sum”BET Awards 2023
GloRilla hits the BET Awards 2023 stage to perform her track “Lick or Sum.”
06/25/2023
Performance
03:13
EPMD and Redman - "You Gots to Chill"/"How High"BET Awards 2023
EPMD and Redman hit the BET Awards 2023 stage together to perform their tracks "You Gots to Chill" and "How High."
06/25/2023
