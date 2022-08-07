Mary J. Blige Wins the BET Her Award
06/26/2022
In this winning moment sponsored by Target, Mary J. Blige accepts the BET Her Award for her song "Good Morning Gorgeous."
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05:24
Behind the Scenes with PaintScaping2022 BET Awards
PaintScaping CEO Philippe Bergeron and vice president of operations Mike Cianciola use 3D projection mapping technology to project highlights from the BET Awards onto the Hollywood sign.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
04:53
Best Hip-Hop Moments at the BET Awards 20222022 BET Awards
Look back on some of the best moments from the BET Awards 2022, including surprise performances, a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Latto's tearful acceptance speech for Best New Artist.
07/11/2022
Exclusive
04:18
Best Stage Moments at the BET Awards 20222022 BET Awards
Relive some of the highlights from the BET Awards 2022 stage, including memorable performances from Muni Long and Latto, an HBCU showdown and an iconic ballroom moment with Billy Porter.
07/11/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Celebs Who Sparkled And Shined on the Red Carpet2022 BET Awards
Celebs walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022, ready to be seen in glistening and gleaming fabrics!
07/08/2022
09:15
BET Awards 2022: ‘You Wore What?’2022 BET Awards
Check out BET.com’s picks on the celebs who truly slayed the red carpet with fabulous hair, designer looks, and serving body for days from this year’s amazing show.
07/10/2022
Exclusive
04:27
BET Awards 2022: Legendary Status2022 BET Awards
From host Taraji P. Henson to the A-list talent and unforgettable tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, look back at what took the BET Awards 2022 to legendary status.
07/12/2022
02:29
BET Awards 2022: Red Carpet Talks2022 BET Awards
We're talking music, culture, and more with some of our favorite stars on the 2022 BET Awards' red carpet!
07/08/2022
Exclusive
09:15
BET Awards 2022: Who Wore What?2022 BET Awards
From sculptural braids to glamorous gowns and modern, colorful suits, explore all the most memorable style moments from the BET Awards 2022.
07/13/2022
Exclusive
04:46
Fave Talks About the Importance of Spreading Afrobeats2022 BET Awards
Fave discusses the uniquely African genre afrobeats and the importance of increasing its exposure, then performs her feel-good song "Baby Riddim."
07/25/2022
Exclusive
05:01
First Time on the BET Awards Stage2022 BET Awards
Many artists performed on the BET Awards main stage for the very first time, including Muni Long, Latto, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow and gospel group Maverick City Music.
07/14/2022
Exclusive
03:52
J.C. Smith Discusses Bringing Black ASL to the BET Awards2022 BET Awards
Black ASL advocate J.C. Smith discusses his background within the Black deaf community, what he brings to the culture of Black ASL, and what it was like to shine at the BET Awards.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
05:10
Meet Next Up: Afrobeats Artist Mannywellz2022 BET Awards
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mannywellz discusses his musical inspirations and performs the slow jam "So Good" from his 2020 album "Mirage."
07/15/2022
Highlight
06:33
Mic Drop: The Best Speeches of the 2022 BET Awards2022 BET Awards
Janelle Monáe rejects bigotry, Latto sheds a tear, Kirk Franklin honors the next generation and a surprise guest celebrates Diddy in the most memorable speeches of the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
Exclusive
04:43
Pheelz Discusses the Spirituality of Afrobeats2022 BET Awards
Pheelz talks about his deep relationship with afrobeats and how BET's early support of the genre has helped it grow, then performs his song "Finesse."
07/18/2022
Exclusive
04:05
Tami Roman Talks Black Culture at the BET Awards 20222022 BET Awards
Tami Roman speaks with Latto, Billy Porter, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Jazmine Sullivan, Ms. Pat and more about the global impact and importance of Black culture at the BET Awards 2022.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
06:25
Taraji P. Henson's Best Host Moments2022 BET Awards
Beyond serving style with every look, BET Awards 2022 host Taraji P. Henson spotlighted Black excellence, got real about social issues and handled the unexpected with grace and humor.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
30:00
The BET Awards 2022 in 30 Minutes2022 BET Awards
From a standout Lizzo performance to Taraji P. Henson’s superstar hosting job, check out the best moments and biggest highlights from the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
22:07
The BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Recap2022 BET Awards
Affion Crocket gears up for culture's biggest night by hitting the red carpet to chat with an array of artists and performers, including GoGo Morrow, Marsai Martin, Tamar Braxton and more.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
03:31
The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards2022 BET Awards
Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
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