Season 2017 Clip (01:06)
3 hours ago

BET Soul: Soul Serenade: Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper - "O Come All Ye Faithful"

BET Soul presents "Soul Serenade" with Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper. Watch as Anaysha brings some holiday cheer with her performance of "O Come All Ye Faithful."

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music