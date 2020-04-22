Season 2020 Clip (03:22)
5 hours ago BET News Special Performance: Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri - "Welcome to Atlanta"

BET News Special Performance: Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri - "Welcome to Atlanta"

Atlanta-based rappers Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri perform their 2002 hit "Welcome to Atlanta."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news