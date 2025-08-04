Life Sentence for Man Who Killed and Dismembered 19-Year-Old College Student After First Date

Maxwell Anderson, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without parole last Friday for the murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson , a Milwaukee student whose remains were discovered across Wisconsin and Illinois following a first date with Anderson in April 2024, according to CBS .

Anderson was found guilty in June on charges including first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property, and hiding a corpse. Prosecutors said Robinson met Anderson on April 1, 2024, at the Twisted Fisherman seafood restaurant. She was last seen alive at his residence.

The next day, her torched vehicle was found, and surveillance footage placed Anderson at the scene. He was arrested two days later. In the weeks that followed, investigators recovered Robinson’s dismembered remains from various locations: a leg found in Warnimont Park, a foot in Milwaukee’s Walnut Hill neighborhood, a torso and arm in South Milwaukee, and another arm that washed ashore in Waukegan, Illinois—more than 50 miles from where she was last seen.

“After being killed, [Robinson] was disgraced in the worst way imaginable,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan during sentencing.

Robinson’s family delivered emotional impact statements.

“Judge, I’m asking this demon be respectfully returned back to hell as soon as possible,” said Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, as per The Associated Press .

Her father, Carlos Robinson, said . “He deserves the punishment that he gave to my daughter. Everything that he did to her should be done to him. That would be justice. I don't feel like he should be allowed to walk around and breathe air. The moment he did what he did, he lost that."

Her sister, Adrianna Reams, said during court proceedings , “He made it to where I couldn't go to school without people giving me looks of pity, or no longer knowing how to interact with me, because neither them nor I knew what to say—for there is nothing you could say for what he did.”

Anderson maintained his innocence, offering condolences and claiming he was framed by an unknown assailant.

“I took this to trial without ever once trying to make a plea deal of any kind, because I did not commit these crimes,” he stated, according to CBS 58 .

Judge Laura Crivello rejected his claims, citing his refusal to take responsibility: “I have to look at whether you're remorseful, and I don't think you're remorseful in any way.”