Eddie Jackson Dishes On Why A Taco Bar & Spicy Wings Are Must-Haves For Game Day Parties! [EXCLUSIVE]

Eddie Jackson makes a big deal about entertaining—especially during the football season! With the NFL season kicking off on September 8th, we found it perfect timing to chat with the Food Network chef and former NFL player to find out about his game-day plans and hopefully get some inspiration for our next function. Let's just say he's already been planning some touchdown-worthy recipes!

“There’s nothing short of greatness when I entertain. You know what I’m saying? You’re going to be entertained,” Jackson proudly tells BET Lifestyle. “I’m doing brisket, I’m going to do a full spread nacho bar, I’m going to do a full spread taco bar with different proteins, different toppings–I’m going all out. I wouldn’t say I splurge, but if you’re going to do it, do it right!”

For his game day prep, Jackson turns to the speed and accuracy of Air Fry Mode on the Whirlpool Smart Range, especially when cooking his fan-favorite Spicy Chicken Parmesan Wings.

“They come out amazing,” he shared with us about the dad-approved recipe that is so good that he shared it with the brand’s Instagram. “I feel like you have to have a one-hander and a chicken wing is a good one-hander."

FYI: Jackson says a "one-hander" allows you to talk to people with a cold beverage in the other. Such a good tip for hosting!

The sports star loves Whirlpool so much, that he recently partnered with them.

“This new partnership with Whirlpool has been nothing short of amazing,” he explains. “I’ve always had this belief that football, or sports, and food go hand-in-hand and I love to entertain. Whirlpool’s new smart appliances make entertaining a lot easier.”

“The Smart Range gets smarter with time, so the more you use it, the better it gets,” he adds about the brand’s over-the-air upgrades that help enhance select Whirlpool Smart Appliances at no added cost.

He also suggests all game day hosts consider adding tacos to the menu.

“You have to have some form of a taco. I live in Texas, that’s why I always like to do taco bars where I have different types of protein,” he suggests before reminding us of the importance of having veggie options for non-meat eaters.

He adds, “Anytime you entertain, especially for game day, you have to have at least two to three dips.”

Want to plan a delicious menu that will instantly get you cool points? He offers the following advice to his BET family: “It starts with preparation. Anytime that you’re going to entertain, especially for game day, you want to do as much prep work as you can. You want to have things ready so that you can enjoy the game with your friends and family, not cooking in the kitchen. That’s one of the reasons why I love these smart appliances by Whirlpool. It allows you to be able to do that.”